Arts & Entertainment Abstract Art exhibit open at Minnetonka Center for the Arts Published October 7, 2017 at 10:00 am By Jason Jenkins The Abstract Art exhibit is open in the Laura H. Miles Gallery at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata. Curated by artist-instructor Ellen Richman and exhibits director Robert Bowman, the exhibit highlights the vitality and scope of the abstract art genre. The show will run through Thursday, Oct. 26. All exhibited work is for sale. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Three pieces, “Helios,” “Harbinger” and “Another Visitor,” by Minneapolis sculptor Kim Matthews are among the many works on display in the Abstract Art exhibit at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) “Untitled (Geometric),” batik on paper, by Minneapolis artist Emily Donovan. The Abstract Art exhibit is open in the Laura H. Miles Gallery at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata. Curated by artist-instructor Ellen Richman and exhibits director Robert Bowman, the exhibit highlights the vitality and scope of the abstract art genre. The show will run through Thursday, Oct. 26. All exhibited work is for sale. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) “Gesture 9000,” an oil and acrylic painting by New London artist Andrew Nordin.