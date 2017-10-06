Songs of America with Charles Lazarus Oct. 10 in Wayzata

The community is invited to a concert featuring Charles Lazarus and pianist Tom Linker 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

The performers will showcase great American songs in a uniquely intimate setting. Audience members can expect to hear selections ranging from early spirituals and the music of Steven Foster, all the way to George Gershwin, big band great Harry James and St. Paul composer Steve Heitzeg. The concert will include Heitzeg’s American Nomad concerto, which showcases his musical journey from the east coast to the west coast of the United States celebrating the myriad styles of American music and the joyful spirit it represents.

During the concert, there will be a special intermission chat with Heitzeg.

Tickets available at charleslazarus.com.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org