Oakwood Elementary named a National Blue Ribbon School

Wayzata School District’s Oakwood Elementary has been named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

Oakwood was one of eight Minnesota schools receiving the distinction and are among their state’s highest performing schools, as measured by state assessments or national standardized tests.

“It is important that we highlight and celebrate schools making strides to improve overall achievement for all students,” said state Department of Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius. “Every year Minnesota nominates eight schools through the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program to recognize and learn from teachers and school leaders who are eliminating barriers and creating new opportunities for their students. I’m excited to celebrate our national Blue Ribbon schools this year.”

The program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing achievement gaps. The award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.

The U.S. Department of Education will honor 342 schools at a recognition ceremony Nov. 6-7 in Washington, D.C. In its 35-year history, the program has honored more than 8,500 of America’s schools with this award.

“I am proud of the schools this year and those from previous years,” said Cassellius. “We must learn from these schools and expand our reach to every Minnesota school so all kids have what they need to succeed, regardless of circumstance.”