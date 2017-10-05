The Elmwood wins St. Louis Park council approval for revised, five-story project

A rendering shows a five-story version of The Elmwood. The St. Louis Park City Council voted 5-1 to approve the new plans. (Submitted photo)

Construction on a five-story version of The Elmwood project will begin by mid-February and wrap up by Aug. 15, 2019, under a new redevelopment contract with St. Louis Park officials.

St. Louis Park City Council members approved a shorter version of the project than previously proposed and a new redevelopment contract Sept. 18. The final reading of approvals for the revised project had been scheduled Oct. 2, after this edition went to press.

The revised plan scales back the mostly residential project geared toward residents 55 years of age or older. The planned building, at 5605 W. 36th St. on property that has housed the St. Louis Park American Legion, would decrease from six stories and 85 apartments to five stories and 70 apartments. However, the developer, 36th Street LLC, plans to continue to make 17 of the units affordable to residents making 60 percent of the area median income.

Parking has been scaled back from 188 spaces to 127 spaces. One of two floors of underground parking will be removed from plans. City code would ordinarily require 134 spaces – one for each bedroom – but Planner Jennifer Monson said the city staff supports a slight reduction in parking because a light rail line has been proposed nearby and because the building would be marketed to residents 55 or older.

However, the city staff members recommended the addition of a parking management plan that specifies parking locations for residential and commercial guests, employees and residents of the building, Monson said.

The council voted 5-1 to approve the revisions.

Councilmember Thom Miller continued to oppose the project. The amount of space designated as commercial decreases from 4,900 square feet to 4,400 square feet under the revised plan to allow for more storage space on the building’s main floor.

Miller argued that the project does not contain enough commercial space.

“I do appreciate that the development now is going to be considerably less dense, which is a good thing,” Miller said. “But I have all along stated that this area of 36th (Street), I think, is a unique opportunity for our neighborhood, for that part of our city, to create a real walkable, retail-friendly area.”

The area already has great public art, wide setbacks and true ground-floor commercial and retail space, Miller said. The nearby Projects Linking Art, Community & Environment project would contain live-work units and retail space, he added.

“It seems to me that this development doesn’t have that,” Miller said. “The space on the first floor is categorized as commercial, but really the space is there primarily for the residents of the building. It’s not meant to be retail spaces for the public. So, I just simply think that in this case in this 36th Street area we have a great opportunity to create a walkable area. And I think that we can do better than this development.”

Although Councilmember Gregg Lindberg did not attend the meeting, Mayor Jake Spano said Lindberg has advocated for affordable housing for seniors in St. Louis Park.

“I know that this is definitely going to be a much-needed addition to the housing stock that we’ve got in our community,” Spano said. “I don’t know that anybody who has a retail operation on the main floor of this property is going to turn anyone away who walks in, and I think we also need to have a balance.”

Retail space already exists across the street at Hoigaard Village, Spano pointed out.

Councilmember Anne Mavity said she appreciated that the developer decided to retain the number of affordable units at a significantly larger rate than the city requires.

She said she has spoken with people who have lived in St. Louis Park their entire lives but do not want to remain in their homes after their children have moved out.

“They don’t have many options about where to live in St. Louis Park,” Mavity said. “This is a great addition.”

The developer asked council members to approve the revised plan due to escalating construction costs. The approvals granted by council members would continue to provide an estimated $950,000 in tax-increment financing assistance.

With tax-increment financing, new property taxes generated by a development are returned to a developer for a period to pay for qualifying costs like site acquisition, cleanup and infrastructure upgrades.

“Even though they’re reducing a level off the building, the extraordinary costs are essentially the same,” Economic Development Coordinator Greg Hunt said in August. “The site preparation is essentially the same, absent the second level of parking.”