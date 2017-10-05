Steve Berger memorial fund has raised $24K so far

A Go Fund Me fund created in memory of a Shorewood man killed in the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, has raised more than $24,000 in one day.

The fund created for Steve Berger’s children began Wednesday and as of around 11 a.m. today, had raised $24,528 of the $50,000 goal.

According to the funding post by Chad Hudnall of Excelsior, Berger was a “loving father and amazing friend.”

“While it is impossible to explain why this would ever happen to their father, we hope to honor Steve by establishing a trust for his three young children – with the hope it will help them in their college pursuits later in life,” he wrote. “There are no words that can express the loss of our friend, “Berger.” We only hope that he looks down and smiles on this small effort to help his children at this incredibly difficult time.”

Berger was one of at least 58 people killed and more than 500 wounded when Stephen Paddock, who was found dead in a 32nd floor hotel room, fired upon the thousands of people gathered for the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

All donations at gofundme.com/steve-berger-memorial-fund will go to the Steve Berger Memorial Fund.