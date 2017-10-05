St. Louis Park American Legion plan to move into the Paul Revere Masonic Center approved

The St. Louis Park American Legion is set to move to a building named after one of the leaders of the American Revolution.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted Sept. 18 to approve a conditional use permit to allow the service organization to operate in a remodeled section of the Paul Revere Masonic Center, operating at 6509 and 6515 Walker St. in St. Louis Park.

The center has reduced the size of their operation and are converting the building from a single-use building to a two-tenant building, according to a city staff report.

The American Legion would use an existing kitchen and an assembly area on the building’s east side. The assembly area would be used primarily to serve meals and drinks to club members and guests, according to the report.

The American Legion has vacated its space at 5605 W. 36th St. due to The Elmwood redevelopment project. The council majority approved an original plan for The Elmwood last March and cast an initial vote in favor of a revised plan for the project at the Sept. 18 meeting.

Some residents at an Aug. 29 neighborhood meeting expressed concern about the sale of alcohol near Central Community Center while one person had a concern about the design of on-street parking on Walker Street, according to Assistant Zoning Administrator Gary Morrison. He said Central Community Center is more than 400 feet away. He also added that the city plans to reconstruct Walker Street in the future.

Morrison provided council members with a detailed overview of the building’s parking situation.

The center has been operating with 12 spaces in an on-site parking lot and 10 on-street spaces it controls – far less than the 86 parking spaces called for by city code. With a reconfigured building and the American Legion, city code would require 87 parking spaces.

However, Morrison said the code allows the owner of a building that does not conform to the city code to remodel the building to a use that results in an increase in the amount of required parking as long as the owner creates additional on-site parking to offset the increase in required spaces. Under the plan, three spaces will be added to the on-site parking lot – two more than would be necessary.

The site benefits from additional parking nearby. The center plans to continue to lease 12 spaces from railroad property nearby.

“The Masons have been leasing this land and maintaining parking on it since 1979,” the city staff report states.

The conditional use permit the council approved requires the center to continue leasing the parking spaces on railroad land.

A municipal parking lot on the north side of Walker Street and public parking spaces on Walker Street provide dozens of additional public parking spaces.

“They’re public parking spaces, but nonetheless they are available for use,” Morrison said. “There are plenty of parking spaces in the area, but in addition to those parking spaces there are also other businesses in the area that will be utilizing those parking spaces.”

However, Morrison added that the Masonic center and the American Legion have peak times that vary from those of office and retail uses. Peak times for the American Legion and Masonic center tend to be in the evenings and weekends, according to his presentation.

“We think that this is a good fit for shared parking,” Morrison said.

City code allows up to 150 people in the part of the building that would contain the American Legion, and the establishment intends to have 100 seats, Morrison noted.

Strong support on the council

Council members expressed strong support for the permit.

Councilmember Steve Hallfin said he felt honored to move approval for the plan. As a U.S. Army veteran, Hallfin said he knows that the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations support veterans in many ways.

“You’ve always been a great steward within the city,” Hallfin said to Legion leaders.

The American Legion also donates to many nonprofits, he added.

Councilmember Thom Miller said he had been hoping to move approval, but he thanked Hallfin for doing so.

The area will be branded as the “Historic Walker Lake” district soon, Miller noted.

“I think the more economic activity and community organizations we have in that area the better,” Miller said. “This is a good step in the right direction.”

While Miller said assembling all the parking and ensuring the proposal met the zoning had been tough, but he said he appreciated the city staff’s diligence.

“I know the neighborhood is fully in favor,” Miller said.

Megan Phimster, co-chair of the Sorenson Neighborhood, spoke in support of the plan at a planning commission hearing.

Miller concluded, “This is, I just think, an important organization for our community overall because it gives veterans a place to go, a place to meet with their friends who have also served, and I think it’s the least we can do as a city to continue to welcome the Legion.”