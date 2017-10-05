School Board – MINNETONKA

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #276

SERVICE CENTER

5621 COUNTY ROAD 101 MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA

UNAPPROVED

(LEGAL EDITION)

MINUTES OF

SEPTEMBER 26, 2017 SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

The School Board of Minnetonka Independent School District #276 met in special session at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in the Community Room at the District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka, Minnesota. Chairperson Pam Langseth presided. Other Board members present were: Mark Ambrosen, Katie Becker, Heidi Garcia, John Holcomb, Lisa Sumner, Lisa Wagner and Superintendent Dennis Peterson, ex officio.

Chairperson Langseth called the meeting to order and asked that everyone stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

The Board:

Approved the agenda (Wagner, Ambrosen).

Certified the 2017 Pay 2018 Preliminary Tax Levy (Wagner, Becker).

Adjourned at 6:10 p.m. (Wagner, Sumner).

/s/ Heidi Garcia, Clerk

The above are abbreviated minutes of the proceedings of the Minnetonka School Board. Once approved by the Board, minutes may be read in full on the District website at www.minnetonkaschools.org.

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

739950