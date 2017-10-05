School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 284

(WAYZATA PUBLIC SCHOOLS)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 284 (Wayzata Public Schools), State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, for the purpose of voting on the following questions:

Passage of School District Question 1 or School District Question 2 will result in an increase in your property taxes. Passage of School District Question 3 will renew an existing capital projects referendum for technology that is scheduled to expire.

The annual dollar increases for typical residential homesteads, apartments, commercial-industrial properties, and most other classes of property within the school district are as shown in the table below.

For agricultural property (both homestead and non-homestead), the taxes for School District Question 1 will be based on the value of the house, garage and surrounding one acre of land only. There will be no referendum taxes paid on the value of other agricultural lands and buildings for School District Question 1. For seasonal residential recreational property (i.e. cabins), there will be no taxes paid for School District Question 1.

The School Building Bond Agricultural Credit shall be applicable to agricultural property for School District Question 2.

The combined polling places for this election and the precincts served by those combined polling places will be as follows:

COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Wayzata City Hall

600 Rice Street East Wayzata, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 284 located in the City of Orono, Precinct 4A; the City of Plymouth, Precincts 8,10 and 11; and the City of Wayzata, Precinct 1; Hennepin County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Peace Lutheran Church of Plymouth

3695 County Road 101 North Plymouth, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 284 located in the City of Plymouth, Precincts 6,7 and 9; Hennepin County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Fourth Baptist Church

900 Forestview Lane North Plymouth, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 284 located in the City of Medicine Lake, Precinct 1; and the City of Plymouth, Precincts 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17; Hennepin County, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Wayzata High School

4955 Peony Lane Plymouth, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 284 located in the City of Corcoran, Precinct 2; the City of Medina, Precinct IB; the City of Plymouth, Precincts 1 and 2; and the City of Maple Grove, Precincts 11,18, 21 and 23; Hennepin County, Minnesota

COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Plymouth Creek Center

14800 34th Avenue North Plymouth, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 284 located in the City of Plymouth, Precincts 3, 4, 5 and 13; Hennepin County, Minnesota

CITY OF MINNETONKA VOTERS: For those School District voters residing in the City of Minnetonka, the School District special election will be held in conjunction with the municipal elections in that city and those voters will vote at their regular city polling places.

Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place or combined polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will be opened at 7:00 oclock a.m. and will close at 8:00 oclock p.m. on the date of said election.

A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place or combined polling place on election day.

Dated: July 10, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL

/s/ Andrea Cuene

School District Clerk

Independent School District No. 284

(Wayzata Public Schools)

State of Minnesota

