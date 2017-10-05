School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 284

WAYZATA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 284 (Wayzata Public Schools), State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 7th day of November, 2017, for the purpose of electing three school board members for four year terms. The Ballot shall provide as follows:

Instructions to Voters:

To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this:

School Board Member

Vote for Up to Three

Andrea Cuene

Sarah Johansen

Chris McCullough

write-in, if any

write-in, if any

write-in, if any

The combined polling places for this election and the precincts served by these polling places will be as follows:

District 284 Polling Place #1

Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice Street East, Wayzata

Includes:

a Orono Precinct Number 4A

a Plymouth Precinct Numbers 8, 10, and 11

a City of Wayzata Precinct Number 1

District 284 Polling Place #2

Peace Lutheran Church of Plymouth,

3695 County Road 101 N, Plymouth

Includes:

a Plymouth Precinct Numbers – 6, 7, and 9

District 284 Polling Place #3

Fourth Baptist Church, 900 Forestview Lane North, Plymouth

Includes:

a City of Medicine Lake Precinct 1

a Plymouth Precinct Numbers – 12, 14, 15, 16, and 17

District 284 Polling Place #4

Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane, Plymouth

Includes:

a City of Corcoran Precinct Number 2

a City of Medina Precinct Number 1B

a City of Plymouth Precinct Numbers 1 and 2

a City of Maple Grove Precinct Numbers 11, 18, 21, and 23

District 284 Polling Place #5

Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th. Ave. N., Plymouth

Includes:

a City of Plymouth Precinct Numbers 3, 4, 5, and 13

City of Minnetonka- District 284 residents of the City of Minnetonka will vote in conjunction with the City elections at their respective precincts sites Precincts W-2 P-A, W-3 P-A, W-3 P-B, and W-3 P-D.

Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will be open at 7:00 oclock a.m. and will close at 8:00 oclock p.m. on the date of said election.

A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on Election Day.

Dated: July 10, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/ Andrea Cuene

School District Clerk

Independent School District No. 284

(Wayzata Public Schools)

State of Minnesota

Published in the

Wayzata Sun Sailor

October 5, 12, 2017

739544

http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/739544-1.pdf