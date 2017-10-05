School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #284

Wayzata Public Schools

DESCRIPTION OF PROPOSED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Wayzata Public Schools ISD #284 is proposing a three question bond referendum on November 7, 2017. The first ballot question would authorize the renewal of an existing operating referendum with an increase to $2,000 per pupil for a ten-year period. The second ballot question would authorize $70 million in bonding authority to finance: the site acquisition and construction of a new elementary school, an addition and site improvements at Central Middle School, media center and site improvements at the elementary schools, and media center as well as performing arts upgrades at the middle schools. The third ballot question would authorize the renewal of a capital projects levy for a 10-year period.

The largest proposed project, the new elementary school, is proposed in response to projected student population growth and the need for additional elementary space. The new elementary school site has yet to be determined. In selecting a site, the district will Insure the property selected is a suitable elementary school site with sufficient usable acreage and access to public infrastructure and transportation connections.

The projects proposed in ballot question #2 are the subject of this review and comment. They would be scheduled for completion in the 2018 – 2020 calendar years. Cost estimates by project type / location are as follows:

The district has supplied cost estimates to operate and staff the additional building space and believes existing revenues, along with anticipated revenue from enrollment growth, will be sufficient to fund the operational cost increases associated with the proposed increase in building space. In addition, the school board believes the proposed projects are in the best long term Interest of the district.

If the bond referendum is successful and bonds are sold, the debt service on the bonds will be eligible for debt service equalization under Minn. Stat. 123B.53, Subd. 3, if the bond schedule is approved. The amount of debt service equalization aid, if any, the district receives is determined annually and is dependent upon property wealth, student population, and other statutory requirements.

REVIEW AND COMMENT STATEMENT

Based upon the departments analysis of the school districts required documentation and other pertinent information from sources of the Minnesota Department of Education the Commissioner of Education provides a positive review and comment.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE

Persons desiring additional information regarding this proposal should contact the school district superintendents office.

August 24, 2017

/s/ Dr. Brenda Cassellius,

Commissioner

