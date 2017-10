The Annual Meeting for the St. Albans Bay Lake Improvement District will be held October 10th, 2017 at the Deephaven City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Road, Deephaven at 7:00 pm.

The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to elect board officers to one year term and two year terms and approve the 2018 budget and proposed levy.

Published in the

Excelsior- Shorewood Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

739991