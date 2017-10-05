Presentation on Bob Dylan planned in St. Louis Park

Or Emet will host Katelin Krieg, who will present an audio-illustrated talk on Bob Dylan 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Beit Knesset, Room M-28 of the Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.

The presentation will be based on a course that Krieg created at the University of Minnesota and will focus on Dylan’s use of poetic forms, the influence of major literary figures on his work and the political forces that shaped him.

Krieg is a doctoral candidate in English at the university, specializing in 19th-century literature and science. Her dissertation, “Victorian Forms of Thought,” focuses on common ground between literary and scientific writing in the Victorian age, but she is broadly interested in how literature interacts with other forms of art and knowledge, including music.

A short humanistic Jewish Sabbath service will precede the program, which is free and open to the public. An Oneg Shabbat reception will follow.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit oremet.org.