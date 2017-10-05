Ordinances – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-311

RESOLUTION APPROVING SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 2017-20

ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 4 OF THE CITY CODE CONCERNING BUILDING PERMITS AND FINAL INSPECTIONS

Ordinance No. 2017-20 amends Chapter 4 of the Plymouth City Code concerning building permits and final inspections.

A printed copy of the entire ordinance is available for inspection at the City Clerks Office during regular office hours.

APPROVED for summary publication by the City Council on this 26th day of September, 2017.

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

