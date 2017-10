Looking for any parties with interest or ownership of a 2009 PT Cruiser, silver in color, Vin# 3A8FY48939T532901, impounded for Three River Park District on August 24, 2017 at Co. Rd. 15 and Woodhill Rd. By not responding, you waive your rights to said vehicle under Minnesota Statute 168.B

Perrys Towing

525 Brimhall Ave.

Long Lake, MN 55356

952-473-4082

Published in the

Wayzata Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

740190