Looking for any parties with interest or ownership of a 2002 Kia Sedona, beige in color, Vin# KNDUP131026217121, impounded for Orono Police Dept. on October 16, 2016 at Highway 12 and old Crystal Bay Rd.

By not responding, you waive your rights to said vehicle under Minnesota Statute 168.B

Perrys Towing

525 Brimhall Ave.

Long Lake, MN 55356

952-473-4082

Published in the

Wayzata Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

740185