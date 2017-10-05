Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

HOUSING AUTHORITY AGENCY PLAN

DRAFT AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing Authority of St. Louis Park (HA) has amended its Agency Plan as required by federal law to reflect current policies and practices of the St. Louis Park HA. The HA Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the amended Agency Plan on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

A summary of the proposed changes to the Plan and a full copy of the Plan with attachments are available for review by the public at St. Louis Park City Hall, 2nd Floor, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Comments on the proposed amendment may be submitted any time before the public hearing to:

Housing Authority of St. Louis Park

5005 Minnetonka Boulevard

St. Louis Park, Minnesota

55416-2571

For further information, please contact Michele Schnitker at 952-924-2571.

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

740241