Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
HOUSING AUTHORITY AGENCY PLAN
DRAFT AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing Authority of St. Louis Park (HA) has amended its Agency Plan as required by federal law to reflect current policies and practices of the St. Louis Park HA. The HA Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the amended Agency Plan on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.
A summary of the proposed changes to the Plan and a full copy of the Plan with attachments are available for review by the public at St. Louis Park City Hall, 2nd Floor, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
Comments on the proposed amendment may be submitted any time before the public hearing to:
Housing Authority of St. Louis Park
5005 Minnetonka Boulevard
St. Louis Park, Minnesota
55416-2571
For further information, please contact Michele Schnitker at 952-924-2571.
Published in the
St. Louis Park Sun Sailor
October 5, 2017
740241