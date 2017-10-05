Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2018 CITY FEES

The City Council of the City of St. Louis Park will conduct a public hearing to consider fee amounts to be charged for various City services in 2018. These fees include licenses, permits and other fees called for by ordinance. The hearing will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Louis Park City Hall in the Community Room, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard. Contact the City Clerk at (952) 928-2840 if you wish to submit written comments or be heard at the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Melissa Kennedy, City Clerk

Auxiliary aids for individuals with disabilities are available upon request at least 96 hours in advance. To make arrangements, please contact the Clerks office at (952) 924-2505.

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

740239