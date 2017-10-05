Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Plymouth will meet in the Council Chambers of the Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following:

Request by Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, under File No. 2017075, for approval of the following items for proposed development of the roughly 2.4-acre site: 1) reguiding from CO (commercial office) to LA-4 (living area 4); 2) rezoning from B-C (business campus) and FRD (future restricted development) to RMF-4 (multiple family 4); 3) preliminary plat to replat three parcels into one lot; and 4) site plan for a 47-unit, three-story apartment building for property located at 18140, 18220, and 18240 State Highway 55.

The property is more specifically described as follows:

Parcel A:

Lot 1 and the Northwesterly one-half of Lot 2, Block 1, Osier Addition, and all that part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 18, Township 118, Range 22, lying Northeasterly of State Highway No. 55 as now traveled and used and Northwesterly of Osier Addition, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Parcel B:

Lot 3 and the Southeasterly one-half of Lot 2, Block 1, Osier Addition, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Parcel C:

Lots 4 and 5, Block 1, Osier Addition, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

SUCH PERSONS as desire to express their opinion with reference to this proposal will be heard at this meeting. This NOTICE is given pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision Regulations of the City of Plymouth.

INFORMATION relating to this request may be examined at the Community Development Information Counter (lower level), on Mondays and Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., except holidays.

Barbara G. Thomson, AICP

Planning Manager

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

739120