Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF HOPKINS

Hennepin County, Minnesota

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION)

NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT HEARING

2017 MISCELLANEOUS ASSESSMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of Hopkins, Minnesota, will meet in the Council Chambers of the Hopkins City Hall, 1010 1st Street South, Hopkins, Minnesota on Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., to pass upon the proposed special assessments for the costs of delinquent utility bills, for delinquent invoices, and for delinquent citations, all more particularly described in Exhibit A hereto attached and hereby made a part hereof. The total amount of the proposed assessments is $92,240.58 as of September 20th, 2017. The area to be assessed includes properties throughout the entire City of Hopkins.

The proposed assessment roll is on file with the City Clerk and is available for review. Property Owners may present their objections to proposed special assessments at this hearing either orally or in writing. The Council will consider those objections. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted unless a written objection signed by the property owner is filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. Appeal forms will be available at the assessment hearing or at the Special Assessment Clerks office at the Hopkins City Hall, 1010 1st Street South, Hopkins, Minnesota.

An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk of the City of Hopkins within thirty (30) days after the adoption of the assessment and by filing such notice with the district court within ten (10) days after service upon the Mayor and City Clerk.

Under provisions of Minnesota Statutes Section 435.193 to 435.195 and Hopkins Ordinances 701.01 to 703.05 the City may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owner by a person 65 years of age or older or retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When a deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law and Ordinance, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. The procedures to apply for such deferment are available from the Assessment Clerk.

The following information shall also apply:

1. The property owner shall have the right to prepay the entire assessment. Your assessment may be paid without interest from October 18, 2017 to November 16, 2017, to the Special Assessment Clerk at City Hall, 1010 1st Street South, Hopkins, Minnesota. You may at any time thereafter and prior to November 30, 2017, pay to the Special Assessment Clerk the entire amount of the assessment remaining unpaid, with interest accrued from October 18, 2017 to the date in which such payment is made. Such payment must be made prior to November 30,, 2017 or interest will be charged through December 31 of the succeeding year.

2. Partial prepayments of the total assessment have been authorized by Ordinance. An owner may pre-pay any amount of the assessment but not less than the lesser of $100.00 or 25% of the assessment, with interest accrued to the payment date, except that no interest shall be charged if such partial payment is made by November 16, 2017. Partial prepayments can only be made prior to November 30, 2017. Such partial payment should be made to the Special Assessment Clerk at City Hall, 1010 1st Street S, Hopkins, Minnesota 55343.

3. In the case where accrued interest applies, the rate of interest to be accrued, if the assessment is not prepaid within the required time period, is proposed to be 5 percent commencing on the date of adoption by the City Council. Assessments shall be payable in one annual installment unless otherwise specified in Exhibit A.

4. The amount to be specially assessed against your property is shown on the statement of assessment sent to you by mail.

5. A $100.00 service charge has been added to the amount to be assessed for all delinquent bills.

This is an important hearing because this is your opportunity to object to the proposed special assessment that affects your property. The Council may adopt the proposed special assessment at the hearing. If you have any questions regarding this assessment, please call the Mary Lein, Special Assessment Clerk at 952-548-6310.

Dated: September 20th, 2017

/s/ Amy Domeier

Amy Domeier, City Clerk

City of Hopkins, Minnesota

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

740266

