Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EXCELSIOR PUBLIC HEARING

FOR A VARIANCE TO THE 50-FOOT LAKE MINNETONKA SETBACK REQUIREMENT FOR A HOUSE ADDITION

Take Notice, Patrick Foss, 456 Lafayette Avenue, Excelsior, MN, has made application for a Variance from the 50-foot setback requirement from Lake Minnetonka to build a house addition. The Citys Zoning Ordinance (Sec. 60-4) requires all structures be setback 50 feet from the ordinance high water level of Lake Minnetonka. P.I.D. # 34-117-23-21-0050.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., in the Excelsior City Council Chambers, located at 339 Third Street, at which time it will take public comments on the proposed Variance request.

Ann Orlofsky

City Clerk

Excelsior, Minnesota

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

739775