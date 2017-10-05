Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EXCELSIOR

PUBLIC HEARING

FOR AN EXPANSION OF A NON-CONFORMING STRUCTURE

Take Notice, Jon Monson, 202 Water Street, Excelsior, MN, has made application for a Variance to expand a non-conforming structure located at 270 Third Street. The Citys Zoning Ordinance (Sec. 15-4) prohibits the expansion of nonconforming structures that exceeds 50% of the market value. P.I.D. # 34-117-23-12-0027.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 16, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., in the Excelsior City Council Chambers, located at 339 Third Street, at which time it will take public comments on the proposed Variance request.

Ann Orlofsky

City Clerk

Excelsior, Minnesota

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

October 5, 2017

