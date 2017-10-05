LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In support of re-electing Wayzata School Board members, voting ‘yes’ on ballot questions

To the editor:

I am writing to strongly recommend the re-election of Wayzata School Board Members Andrea Cuene, Sarah Johansen and Chris McCullough. As a former board member, I learned what an honor and privilege it is to serve the community in the education arena. Watching these three serve with their colleagues on the Wayzata School Board reinforces my faith in public service. No agenda – just committed to doing what is best for kids. Join me in supporting Cuene, Johansen and McCullough in their re-election to the Wayzata School Board on Nov. 7.

In addition, I also strongly support the school district’s ballot questions to renew the operating levy, renew the technology levy and approve the bond funding to keep pace with the district’s growth and facilities needs. Fiscal responsibility is one of the reasons I support this school board and the administration’s solid recommendations. Vote YES on all three ballot questions on Nov. 7.

Greg Rye

Wayzata