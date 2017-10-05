Haakenson sets career scoring mark as Maple Grove girls’ soccer team rolls on

By Bob San

Senior Meredith Haakenson became the school’s all-time top scorer and the Maple Grove girls’ soccer team rolled to three wins last week.

The third-ranked Crimson chalked up a 4-0 win over Elk River on Teacher Appreciation game Sept. 26. Haakenson scored a goal and broke the all-time school scoring record with an assist on the fourth goal. She had 95 career points, breaking the record held by former all-stater Alyssa Schultz. Senior Meredith Haakenson is Maple Grove girls’ soccer’s all-time leading scorer. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Crimson coach Ben LeVahn feels no one deserves the record more than Haakenson. LeVahn describes Haakenson as a star who does not let her greatness affect her, but instead is as humble as one can be.

“Meredith is so humble about her success that most people didn’t even know she plays soccer,” LeVahn said. “Many times you get high-end athletes that come in with an attitude or a ‘diva’ personality. Meredith has none of that. She is a player that will stay after practice to run wind sprints on her own and her ultimate goal is team success and distributing to other players. She is just as excited to get an assist as a goal and at times will pass up a chance to score to give another player a chance. When we get to see the things she does as a player every day, we are used to the big and little things she does to affect the game.”

Other goal scorers in the Elk River game were sophomore Lauren Bredensteiner and juniors Mia Omar and Mannon McMahon.

The Crimson then defeated Totino Grace 2-0 Sept. 28 on goals by McMahon assisted by a Bredensteiner cross in the first half) and Haakenson (assisted by Isabella Ampe).

Maple Grove concluded the week with a 3-0 win over St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 30. Sophomore goalie Sarah Cortez picked up her third shutout of the week.

The Crimson, 13-1 overall and 11-0 in the conference, next have a conference showdown with Andover at Maple Grove Thursday, Oct. 5. The Huskies, ranked sixth in the state, are 11-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference.

