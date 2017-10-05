Crimson soccer boys win 2 games, suffer first loss of season to Eagles

The Maple Grove boys’ soccer team had a week of ups and downs with wins against Elk River and St. Michael-Albertville and its first loss of the season at Totino Grace.

Last week’s rankings had the Crimson moved up to seventh in the state and first in the Northwest Suburban conference.

After a scoreless first half on Tuesday and an early second half goal from Elk River, the Crimson answered back with four goals in a span of 10 minutes to win 4-1. Junior captain Jack Gleckler started off the scoring with a goal off a corner kick that was played short from senior Antonio Magadan. Junior Alex Downing is one of the top scorers on the seventh-ranked Maple Grove boys’ soccer team. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

A second corner kick from Magadan bounced off of the head of sophomore defender Caleb Robinson and onto the foot of senior Jeff Clune for the second goal. A few minutes later, Clune returned the favor by giving an assist to sophomore Will Zaver, who barreled one past the Elk River goalie. Gleckler finished the scoring with a long goal off an assist from junior Jack Dorholt.

The previously undefeated Crimson fell to Totino-Grace 1-2 Thursday after a hard fought battle. The Eagles are the top ranked team in 1A and they proved to be a tough opponent for the Crimson. The game featured some impressive defense by goalie Matt Hennessee and senior defenders Brodie Carron and Captain Dakota Weigel.

Maple Grove’s lone goal was scored by Dorholt off of a Magadan corner kick.

The Crimson finished their week with a 1-0 win at STMA Saturday. The Knights’ goalie fought off 10 shots on goal in the first half alone, including several shots from juniors Riley Gill and Alex Downing.

After a foul in the box against Magadan in the first half, Gleckler buried the PK to give the Crimson a 1-0 edge, a score that would stand for the whole game.

Maple Grove will meet Andover at Crimson stadium for their last regular season game Thursday, Oct. 5. Section games will start up Oct.12 th in the Crimson’s Section 8.

