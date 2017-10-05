‘Behavioral Health Illness: Removing the Stigma’ will be Oct. 11 at Crystal Community Center

Participants in NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) programs will share their journey through behavioral health illness, as an adult or as parents, during “Behavioral Health Illness: Removing the Stigma: Building Caring Communities” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr., Crystal.

The program is for parents and grandparents, guardians, mentors, neighbors, teachers and law enforcement officers.

Get free childcare if you need it by calling 763-504-4981. Please leave your name and ages of the children.

At this meeting to offer assistance will be representatives from Pacer, Headway, David Ho & Associates, NAMI, Robbinsdale Area Schools Special Education, Parent Catalyst Leadership Group (Hennepin County Children’s Mental Health Collaborative).

The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters for Crystal, New Hope and eastern Plymouth.