Wayzata Sun Sailor Stars of the Week for Oct. 5

Charles Engdahl

Wayzata High’s football team lost to Lakeville North 24-7 Sept. 28 at Wayzata High Stadium. Engdahl, a senior wide receiver, scored the Trojans’ only touchdown on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Mario LoPesio.

Marissa Kalkar

In addition to being chosen Wayzata High’s homecoming queen last week, the senior soccer captain played important roles in two wins. She led the Trojans with two goals in a 5-1 win over Hopkins and also scored the game-winner when the Trojans beat Eden Prairie 2-0.

Madison Lo

The Wayzata girls soccer goalie posted a shutout as the No. 1-ranked Trojans beat Eden Prairie 2-0 in a Lake Conference match on Sept. 28.

Vivian Shinall

Shinall’s goal gave the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over the Cooper Hawks on Sept. 28. Madison Stoks provided the assist on the winning goal.

Walter Smith

Since moving from center back to forward, Smith has become a force in the Wayzata High boys soccer offense. He had two goals in an 8-0 win over Hopkins and scored the winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Eden Prairie in Lake Conference matches last week.

Ethan Wagner

The Wayzata High boys soccer forward scored two goals and added two assists as the Trojans dominated Hopkins 8-0 in a Lake Conference match Sept. 26. The win raised Wayzata’s season record to 12-0-2.

Patrick Weah

Two goals and an assist from Weah helped the Wayzata High boys soccer team in an 8-0 Lake Conference victory over the Hopkins Royals.