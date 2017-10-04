Wayzata Sun Sailor Looking Ahead for Oct. 5

Football Week 6

As high school football moves on to Week 6, the rivalry between Minnetonka and Edina takes center stage. Both teams are 5-0 entering a 7 p.m. contest

Friday, Oct. 6, at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium. Quarterbacks Aaron Syverson of Minnetonka and Ryan Meyer of Edina are proven winners. And they are surrounded by playmakers, led by Minnetonka halfback Adam Livingston and Edina receiver Anders Nelson.

In other football games featuring Lake Conference schools at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, Wayzata will travel to Eastview, Eden Prairie will play at Shakopee and Hopkins has a game against St. Thomas Academy at Hopkins High Stadium.

Lake Volleyball

Two Lake Conference volleyball matches are set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. Eden Prairie will travel to Edina. Minnetonka will try to make it two in a row over Hopkins at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.

Saturday Soccer

There will be plenty of soccer action on Saturday, Oct. 7, headed by a matinee girls game between Wayzata and Armstrong at 1 p.m. at Armstrong High Stadium. Wayzata, ranked No. 1 in the state all season, is led by the high-scoring pair of Lily Gilbertson and Marissa Kalkar and goalkeeper Madison Lo.

In other girls action on Saturday, Edina will host Chaska at 11 a.m. at Kuhlman Field.

The Edina boys will face Holy Family Catholic at 1 p.m. at Kuhlman Field and the Wayzata High boys will host Shakopee at 1:30 p.m. at Wayzata High Stadium. The Hopkins boys team will play Mounds View at noon at Hopkins High Stadium.