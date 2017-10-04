Community & People Wayzata High School crowns homecoming royalty Published October 4, 2017 at 11:00 am By Jason Jenkins Wayzata High School homecoming king Kai Christiansen and homecoming queen Marissa Kalkar were crowned at a Sept. 27 coronation at the high school. The other 2017 senior royalty nominees were Grant Collinge, Frank Fetrow, Brooks Hanson, Andy McKenzie, Vieri Oculisti-Szabo, Jason Weng, Melody Liu, Naomi Long, Snigdha Pakala, Rosie Salem, Sara Slavik and Abby Sorenson. (Submitted photo)