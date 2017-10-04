Three students from St. Louis Park-based Benilde-St. Margaret’s named as National Merit semifinalists

Three students from Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park have been named as National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists.

The students are Henry Koch, Benjamin Laron and Abigail Letscher.

They are among about 16,000 semifinalists nationwide in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The seniors will compete for about 7,500 scholarships valued at more than $32 million. The program will offer scholarships next spring.

Program leaders anticipate that about 90 percent of the semifinalists will become finalists, but only about half of the finalists will win a scholarship.

The program is operated by a nonprofit and does not use government funding. About 420 businesses and educational institutions join the nonprofit in funding the scholarships.

The semifinalists qualified for their status by taking the 2016 preliminary SAT. The program selected the semifinalists based on who scored the highest in each state. The program determines how many students to pick from each state based on the state’s percentage of graduating seniors compared to the national total. Fewer than 1 percent of seniors become National Merit semifinalists.

In addition to attaining high test scores, semifinalists must provide detailed information in an application to become finalists. Factors include an endorsement from a high school official, an essay, a high SAT score along with information relation to a student’s participation in activities, leadership abilities, employment and awards.