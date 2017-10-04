St. Louis Park Sun Sailor Stars of the Week for Oct. 5

Maizy Jackson

The Benilde junior hitter had 28 kills on 70 total attacks and 10 digs to lead the 14-3 Red Knights in a 3-1 Metro West Conference win over Chaska on Sept. 28.

Ella Trotter

St. Louis Park’s senior hitter had 15 kills and 18 digs in a 3-2 loss to Bloomington Jefferson on Sept. 28.

Tommy Anderson

Benilde’s senior quarterback threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth touchdown in a 48-20 win at St. Louis Park on Thursday, Sept. 28. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 206 yards and ran for 34 yards on nine carries.

Gabe Alada

Benilde’s senior receiver had five catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns including a pair of scores in the second quarter on 35 and 58 yards against St. Louis Park.

Akili Farris

The St. Louis Park junior had 119 yards receiving on five catches including a 60 yard touchdown against Benilde. He also had a 31 yard run.

Karon Adams

Park’s senior defensive back continue to reach double-digit tackles adding 15 tackles and an interception against Benilde to give him 49 tackles on the season.