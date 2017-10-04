St. Louis Park Sun Sailor Looking Ahead for Oct. 5

Football

Football fans might get a preview of the Section 5-4A final this week as Holy Angels visits Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a game of 5-0 teams in a game that might also determine the Suburban Red Sub-District title.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

Benilde is coming off a 48-20 win over Park that included four touchdowns by quarterback Tommy Anderson (three passing, one running) and the continued emergence of first-year running back Quinn Ehlen. The Stars have been equally impressive guided by standout seniors running back and linebacker Jack Anderson and quarterback Joe Heimbold. Heimbold has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 524 yards and seven touchdowns in five games. Anderson had 225 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also has 31 tackles, five for a loss and one pass defensed in four games.

Park (2-3) hosts Orono (3-2) for the final regular season game at St. Louis Park Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. The Spartans defeated Waconia 28-21 in overtime on Sept. 29 on running back Bobby Striggow’s third touchdown of the game. He ran for 98 yards on 25 carries and led the defense with nine tackles.

Volleyball

Park closes out the regular season home schedule at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 against Hopkins. Two nights later the Orioles visit Metro West-leading Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. The 14-3 Red Knights are 4-0 and at the top of the standings after a 3-1 win at Chaska Sept. 28. Benilde has three home matches left including Thrusday against Cooper, Oct. 12 against Park and Oct. 17 against Chanhassen. Each match starts at 7 p.m.

Soccer

Park boys host Washburn at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Louis Park Stadium in a game with section seeding implications while the girls play at Washburn High School in Minneapolis at noon.