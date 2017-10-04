Arts & Entertainment Prost! The Hotel Landing hosts Oktoberfest Published October 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm By Jason Jenkins The Jolly Huntsmen Band plays as Carl Malone, assistant front office manager for the Hotel Landing, dances a polka Sept. 30 with Frances Greene. The new Wayzata hotel and restaurant ninetwentyfive hosted Oktoberfest 2017, a three-day festival that featured live music, a beer truck and traditional German food. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Restaurant ninetwentyfive Chef Ryan Lund prepared a special Oktoberfest menu that featured bratwurst, pickled cabbage, soft pretzels and frankfurters for a festival Sept. 29-Oct. 1 outside the Hotel Landing in downtown Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)