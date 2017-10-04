More than $115K raised at Be Pink Wayzata fundraising breakfast

Annual event raises money for Park Nicollet Jane Brattain Breast Center Hundreds of guests attended the Be Pink Wayzata breakfast Sept. 28 at the Wayzata Country Club. The sixth-annual event was a community fundraising effort to support the ongoing work of Park Nicollet Jane Brattain Breast Center. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Jenkins)

Pink was the color on the minds, in the hearts and splashed across the clothing of hundreds of guests gathered in Wayzata to support the fight against breast cancer.

The sixth-annual Be Pink fundraising breakfast, Sept. 28 at the Wayzata Country Club, collected more than $115,000 in donations. All proceeds will support Park Nicollet Jane Brattain Breast Center locations and Mammo a-go-go Community Outreach Program, which provides mammograms, diagnostic care, translation services and more to women in need.

Brattain, the breast center’s namesake, kicked off the morning event by welcoming to the stage Beth Warner, who was recently named executive director of the Park Nicollet Foundation.

Brattain said it was seven years ago that she met with Warner for lunch in Wayzata and hatched the idea of an event that would bring awareness to breast cancer and the Jane Brattain Breast Center.

“A year later, thanks to the hard work and commitment by Beth, it all paid off and Be Pink Wayzata began,” Brattain said.

Looking out over what she referred to as a “sea of pink,” Warner thanked the packed roomful of people for their continued support.

“You are responsible for helping thousands of women in our community,” she said.

To date, the breakfast events have raised a total of more than half a million dollars and continue to promote the importance of early detection, education, outreach and annual screening mammograms for all women in the community.

The Be Pink Wayzata breakfast also serves as a community call to action for support throughout October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. People can donate directly to the center by visiting parknicollet.com/donatetobepink or calling 952-993-5171.

Currently, one in eight U.S. women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. This adds up to about 230,000 new cases of breast cancer each year.

One of those women impacted by the efforts of breast center is Renee Lee, who shared her story at the breakfast. Lee said she visited the center annually for a mammogram after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997.

“And then, 20 years to the month of my mom’s initial diagnosis, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Lee said. “That annual mammogram saved my life.”

Lee’s mom died this past February after an on-again, off-again fight with breast cancer over the past two decades. Lee said it was the way her mom bravely handled her diagnosis that inspired her to tell her story.

“I am standing here in front of all of you because of her,” Lee said. “I am the daughter of someone who died from breast cancer, but I survived it. And now as a mother and grandmother, I want the next generation to be armed with the knowledge and resources to continue to minimize the toll of breast cancer. … I am making it my mission to spread the word and encourage every single woman in our community to get their mammograms and access to the care they need.”

For more info on the center, visit parknicollet.com/SpecialtyCenters/Jane-Brattain-Breast-Center or call 952-993-3700.

