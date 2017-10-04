Evening at Copperwing supports St. Louis Park Historical Society

The St. Louis Park Historical Society will take a field trip to the Copperwing Distillery to learn about the history of spirits in St. Louis Park.

The event functions as an evening of education as well as a fundraiser for the society. Participants who purchase a $40 ticket may try craft cocktails from Copperwing’s mixologist, who will provide tips. Meanwhile, representatives of the historical society will discuss the history of bars in St. Louis Park, including bars that continued operating secretly during Prohibition.

The historical society is raising money for a building fund that would allow the society to find a permanent home from which to share the city’s history. Proceeds from the event will go toward the fund.

Each ticket includes two craft cocktails and the “Spirits of SLP” historical talk.

No tickets will be available at the door due to space considerations. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y8ctqdup.

While the historical society does not require a minimum age to attend the event, participants must be 21 years of age or older to drink the cocktails.

Copperwing Distillery opened earlier this year at 6409 Cambridge St. in St. Louis Park. To learn more about the business, visit copperwingdistillery.com.

To learn more about the historical society, visit slphistory.org.