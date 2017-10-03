Wayzata police reports Sept. 19-25

Included in the Wayzata police reports for Sept. 19 to 25 were these incidents:

One missing person, five motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one report of fire/smoke, one fire alarm, one report of a gas leak or smell, three reports of hazardous road conditions, one report of a railroad crossing hazard, nine other medical calls, one medical alarm, four wellbeing checks on adults, one wellbeing check on a juvenile, four reports of verbal domestic incidents, three civil matters, four reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, nine driving or traffic complaints, one house or business check, one report of solicitation, one verbal warning for a noise violation, three animal complaints or checks, four calls to assist in adult protection, one call to assist in child protection, four business alarms, four home alarms, three park violations and two calls to assist another department.

Sept. 19 – A report of an attempted burglary on the 100 block of Edgewood Court. The suspect cut the screen on a window to attempt to open the window, but no entry was made.

Sept. 19 – A reported theft of a cell phone resulting in a $200 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Sept. 20 – A report of a verbal domestic dispute on the 300 block of Brown Road North in Long Lake. The parties agreed to remain in separate areas of the residence for the night.

Sept. 20 – A reported theft by swindle resulting in a $2,150 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.

Sept. 20 – A report of a solicitor in the area on the 200 block of Chicago Avenue North. The area was checked, but officers were unable to locate the person in question.

Sept. 20 – Charges are pending following a report of a domestic assault on the 400 block of Highcroft Road.

Sept. 22 – A reported theft resulting in a $180 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. A 54-year-old Plymouth female was arrested, cited for theft and issued a trespass notice before being released from the scene.

Sept. 22 – An officer located an open door on the 2000 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake. The business was checked, but nothing suspicious was found.

Sept. 22 – An officer observed an open gate on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake. Nothing suspicious was found.

Sept. 23 – A report of a verbal domestic dispute on the 300 block of Russell Lane East in Long Lake.

Sept. 23 – A report of an open door at a closed business on the 700 block of Lake Street East. The interior was checked, but nothing suspicious was found.

Sept. 23 – A report of a verbal domestic dispute on the 200 block of Gleason Lane in Long Lake.

Sept. 23 – A report of a missing elderly male on the 800 block of Lake Street North. The male was later located and returned to his family.

Sept. 23 – A report of a verbal domestic dispute on the 200 block of Glenmoor Lane in Long Lake. The female left prior to officer arrival.

Sept. 23 – A driver was cited for expired tabs and a passenger was cited for underage possession of alcohol on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Sept. 23 – A report of identity theft resulting in a $1,024 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue South.

Sept. 24 – A report of an attempted computer scam on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.

Sept. 25 – A report of a generator causing a noise disturbance at Lake Street North and Promenade Avenue. A party was advised of the noise ordinance and agreed to shut down for the night.