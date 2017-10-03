Community & People Volunteers turn out for planting session in Wayzata Published October 3, 2017 at 9:26 am By Jason Jenkins More than 50 volunteers planted 30 trees, 188 shrubs and 334 perennials Sept. 30 near Gleason Lake Road and Highway 12. The project was meant to beautify and improve the gateway entrance to Wayzata, in conjunction with the city’s public works department and the Department of Transportation’s Community Roadside Landscape Partnership. The work was phase one of a multiple phase beautification program. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Kate Netwal, left, and Sandy Werts carry a tub of wood chips Sept. 30 near Gleason Lake Road and Highway 12 in Wayzata during a volunteer planting session. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) From left: Lynda Minnick, Sandy Werts and Kate Netwal were among the 50-plus volunteers who worked Sept. 30 to plant trees, shrubs and perennials along Gleason Lake Road in Wayzata. The project was meant to beautify and improve the gateway entrance to Wayzata, in conjunction with the city’s public works department and the Department of Transportation’s Community Roadside Landscape Partnership. The work was phase one of a multiple phase beautification program. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) More than 50 volunteers planted 30 trees, 188 shrubs and 334 perennials Sept. 30 near Gleason Lake Road and Highway 12. The project was meant to beautify and improve the gateway entrance to Wayzata, in conjunction with the city’s public works department and the Department of Transportation’s Community Roadside Landscape Partnership. The work was phase one of a multiple phase beautification program.(Submitted photo by Joel Papa) More than 50 volunteers planted 30 trees, 188 shrubs and 334 perennials Sept. 30 near Gleason Lake Road and Highway 12. The project was meant to beautify and improve the gateway entrance to Wayzata, in conjunction with the city’s public works department and the Department of Transportation’s Community Roadside Landscape Partnership. The work was phase one of a multiple phase beautification program.(Submitted photo by Joel Papa) Merrily Borg Babcock was among the 50-plus volunteers who worked Sept. 30 to plant trees, shrubs and perennials along Gleason Lake Road in Wayzata. The project was meant to beautify and improve the gateway entrance to Wayzata, in conjunction with the city’s public works department and the Department of Transportation’s Community Roadside Landscape Partnership. The work was phase one of a multiple phase beautification program.(Submitted photo by Sandy Werts)