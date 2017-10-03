St. Bart’s centennial the focus of Oct. 5 Wayzata Historical Society program

The Wayzata Historical Society will host a program 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, celebrating the 100th year of Saint Bartholomew church in Wayzata. The original 60-seat, white stucco St. Bartholomew Catholic Church was built in 1916. The building, which burned in 1964, sat where the current church’s playground is today. (Submitted photo)

Guests are invited to the community room at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., to learn about the history of this congregation and celebrate the local landmark that has continued to thrive as the community around it continues to expand.

Prior to the building of Saint Bartholomew, those of the Catholic faith would have to travel to other locations for worship, no small task prior to the arrival of the automobile. The community realized a real need for a Catholic church in Wayzata and on Christmas Day 1916, Saint Bartholomew had its first service. The construction of a school and a new church decades later was also a huge accomplishment.

The program will also cover the connection between Saint Bartholomew and Saint George in Long Lake and the significance of the name Bartholomew.

After the program, there will be time to socialize with friends and neighbors.