South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: Sept. 18-24

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District Sept. 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 18 – Medical at Lakeview Avenue in Deephaven.

Sept. 18 – Medical at Spring Circle in Shorewood.

Sept. 18 – Medical at Forest Drive in Shorewood.

Sept. 18 – Medical at West Point Road in Tonka Bay.

Sept. 19 – Fire alarm at Birch Bluff Road in Tonka Bay.

Sept. 20 – Medical at Minnetonka Boulevard in Deephaven.

Sept. 20 – Cooking fire at Maplewood Road in Deephaven.

Sept. 20 – Medical at Regents Walk in Shorewood.

Sept. 20 – Gas odor at Cottagewood Road and Minnetonka Boulevard in Deephaven.

Sept. 21 – Fire alarm at Ridge Road in Shorewood.

Sept. 21 – Medical at Burlwood Court in Shorewood.

Sept. 22 – Medical at Easton Road in Deephaven.

Sept. 22 – Police assist at Lake Street in Excelsior.

Sept. 22 – Motor vehicle crash at County Road 19 and Brentwood Avenue in Shorewood.

Sept. 23 – Police assist on Lake Minnetonka in Tonka Bay.

Sept. 23 – Medical at Minnetonka Drive in Shorewood.

Sept. 23 – Medical at Byron Circle in Greenwood.

Sept. 24 – Fire at Chimo East Street in Deephaven.

Sept. 24 – Power line down at George Street in Excelsior.

Sept. 24 – Mutual aid to Long Lake Fire.

Sept. 24 – Power line down at Excelsior Boulevard in Greenwood.

Deephaven Police reports

Included in the Deephaven Police reports for September were these incidents:

There were 113 traffic stops, 119 radio calls, 165 citations, 88 verbal warnings and 10 written warnings.

There were 48 citations for speeding, one cases of driving while impaired, 12 alarms, 12 medical calls and one permit issued to acquire a handgun.

Deephaven Police assisted the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department six times and Minnetonka Police twice.

Deephaven Police was assisted two times by the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, two times by Minnetonka Police, once by Carver County Sheriff’s Office and once by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Sept. 5 – A resident called to report cyber-bullying from a former friend. The caller wanted the department aware in case anything happened that the female is viewing her social media accounts and saying mean things about her and her family. She also wanted the department to contact the female and tell her to stop contacting her. An officer spoke to the female and she said she also had texts and emails she could show an officer. The female agreed to not contact the reporting party. The officer informed the reporting party about no-contact orders.

Sept. 10 – An officer on patrol observed three juvenile males riding bikes on the 19900 block of Minnetonka Blvd on the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail. Males were stopped and identified. Parents were notified and juveniles were picked up. Juveniles cited for curfew and citations mailed.

Sept. 10 – A resident reported that a generator and pressure washer were taken from his unattached garage.

Sept. 10 – Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical domesti. Officers arrived on scene and investigated. Parties were separated and went separate ways.

Sept. 11 – A resident called to report that a check he placed in his mailbox had been intercepted and altered before being cashed.

Sept. 19 – An officer received a radio call to contact a 15-year-old male regarding running away from home. The officer spoke with the male and investigated the incident. Child Protection was notified and the male was placed into County Services. Investigation pending.

Sept. 20 – An officer responded to a report of fraudulent charges on a credit card. The officer took the information and wrote a report. The officer also told the victim to contact his banks and the credit reporting agencies.

Sept. 21 – An officer responded to a report of check forgery. The victim reported that a former employee cashed fraudulent checks. The officer took the information and wrote a report.

Sept. 21 – An individual called to report a rifle was missing from his residence. The reporting person purchased the weapon second hand and hadn’t recorded the serial number. Officer took the information, and gave the individual his case number.

Sept. 23 – An officer was dispatched to a reported loud party at a residence on Hillcrest Road. The officer located the party and after investigation cited two for underage consumption of alcohol.

Sept. 25 – An officer on patrol observed a vehicle parked in a city parking lot that was occupied by an adult female that was sleeping. Officer investigated the incident and conducted field sobriety on the female. The woman from Des Moines, Iowa was arrested for a driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08.

Sept. 26 – An individual called to report he had applied for an online loan and was asked to purchase gift cards to repay the loan. The individual said he did buy $600 in gift cards then was asked to purchase more cards. The individual discovered it was a scam at that point and refused to do any further transactions with that company.