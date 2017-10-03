Public hearing on changing Robbinsdale tobacco ordinance draws sizeable attendance

Robbinsdale resident Rita Fox addresses the Robbinsdale council Sept. 26 while a packed room full of people who showed up for the public hearing look on. Fox spoke in support of the proposed changes to the city’s tobacco ordinance. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

First reading tabled to Nov. 7 after potential impacts examined

By LACI GAGLIANO

Robbinsdale City Council took comments Sept. 26 during a public hearing about changes being considered for the city’s tobacco ordinance, including provisions that would raise the minimum legal age for purchasing and possession to age 21 and would prohibit the sale of most flavored tobacco products except in designated stores.

The council chamber grew full with citizens as a work session prior to the meeting ended. The majority of participants aligned themselves with support for the proposed legislation by sporting blue t-shirts or stickers bearing Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation logos. Members of the business community, who expressed worry about the change’s financial impact on there stores were also present, along with various representatives from the e-cig and vapor industry. A handful of people lined the back walls and stood in the overflow room toward the back of the chamber, a turnout suggesting an impassioned debate could be on the horizon.

“I have a gavel and I know how to use it,” Mayor Regan Murphy had joked before the hearing began. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci gagliano)

Kate Richardson reads wrappers for tobacco products that she said are designed to attract youth, including flavors like “Water-Freaking-Melon” and cotton candy.

Throughout the meeting, which lasted just over two hours, people stepping up to the microphone practiced measured and respectful debate over the proposal, which was first put on the table by resident and Robbinsdale Crime Prevention Association member Kate Richardson.

Richardson, who organized the initial work sessions with the council, said she felt compelled to do so after seeing Edina and St. Louis Park pass similar measures to raise the age to 21. During the hearing, she presented packaging from several flavored tobacco products that she said are clearly marketed toward children, including one called “water-freaking-melon” and another described as cotton candy without the mess, packaged similarly to a popular brand of chewing gum.

“The main thing with these flavors is they really are hammering youth hard because they need to replace the sick, dying people. If they don’t get them before 21, they’re not likely to stay an addict for life,” she said.

She said she’s found a common thread of support among Robbinsdale residents after feeling compelled to propose the changes to the ordinance, which inspired a Facebook group called Robbinsdale Residents for Tobacco-Free Youth.

“Back in May, I couldn’t ignore the problem I was seeing with tobacco use in Robbinsdale any longer. Every day I would see young kids standing in front of the stores asking adults to purchase tobacco products for them, and every time I walked into the stores I would be shocked by the huge displays of cheap, candy-flavored tobacco products right at eye level,” she told the council. Robbinsdale resident Rita Fox addresses the Robbinsdale council Sept. 26 while a packed room full of people who showed up for the public hearing look on. Fox spoke in support of the proposed changes to the city’s tobacco ordinance. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

Many people who stepped up to the microphone delivered brief statements of support for the proposal. Several of them provided personal anecdotes, including stories about having started smoking as teenagers or having teenage children of their own.

Several business owners spoke, including Yassar Abdelrahman, who owns Robbinsdale Food Market on West Broadway and 40th Avenue, echoed most of the store owners’ main concerns, which is that people will simply turn to other cities to purchase tobacco products.

“This is going to harm our businesses because (neighboring) cities like Crystal, New Hope or Golden Valley that don’t have a ban yet. It’s going to be like our customer (will) run away from our store and go to the (neighboring) city,” he said.

Ali Diini, who owns a Pump and Munch on Noble Avenue, said he believes more focus should be placed on educating youth about the dangers of tobacco rather than putting constraints on small business owners. He told the council that he’d be more supportive of restricting tobacco access if it weren’t so easy for youth to obtain it from other sources in the meantime. Ali Diini speaks to the council during an Oct. 26 public hearing about proposals to change the city’s tobacco ordinance. Diini fears the changes will drive business away from his Pump and Munch store on Noble Avenue in Robbinsdale. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

In an interview after the meeting, Diini elaborated.

“My main concern is I’d rather have (legislation) in the whole state, rather than a small city, because competition is still going on. We’d rather have safe and healthy kids and make sure we don’t hurt our businesses, too,” he said. Abbey Sookraj shares her concerns with the council about changes proposed to the Robbinsdale tobacco ordinance during an Oct. 26 public hearing. Sookraj said she opposes the proposal and worries about its impact on citizens. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

Robbinsdale resident Abbey Sookraj attended the hearing to voice her concerns about several of the proposed measures. She cited a statistic from the CDC that 33 percent of youth have tried alcohol by the 11th grade.

“I think we may see a reverse psychology effect if we implement the age 21 ban,” she said. She also described worries that cigarette sales would move to the black market, opening the doors for other ill effects.

Several council members said they’d like to table the discussion for further consideration before making any decisions or adopting a first reading. They agreed that flavored products are a strong point to consider, but indicated skepticism over whether raising the age to 21 would be effective. Several pointed out that a statewide ban would present less of an impact on local businesses.

Murphy said the council is “100 percent in favor of reducing the use of tobacco with youth,” but is still conflicted about the best approach.

“The decision we make can have negative effects, and also odd consequences that were unexpected,” he said, explaining the difficulty in bridging representation of constituents with personal beliefs. Murphy said he believes the decision to raise the legal age belongs with the state, and if enacted on a municipal level, that measure could have unintended consequences for businesses. Council member Dan Rogan (center, third from left) discusses a constituent’s question during an Oct. 26 public hearing about proposed changes to the city’s tobacco ordinance. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

Councilmember Bill Blonigan said he’d like to see more meta-data, as there is only one study demonstrating a correlation between raising the legal age to 21 and suppressing tobacco use among youth.

“It kind of blows my mind that this is such a big important health issue, and we’ve only done one study so far,” he said.

Blonigan further indicated that he was uncomfortable with some of the legal aspects of wording in the current proposal and questioned whether it could potentially be construed as unconstitutional, although he was the sole member who voted against tabling a first reading for a later date.

A first reading of the ordinance will be Tuesday, Nov. 7.