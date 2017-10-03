Plymouth Police report Sept. 21-27

Included in the Plymouth Police Sept. 21-27 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 21 – Three industrial fans valued at $280 were stolen from the victim’s garage on the 11000 block of 39th Avenue.

– The complainant reported tools and equipment valued at $ 11,000 were stolen from a construction trailer on the 12200 block of Old Rockford Road.

– Two license plates were stolen off of vehicles parked in the parking lot on the 2500 block of Xenium Lane. The license plates were later recovered in another city.

Sept. 22 – The victim reported being assaulted by an unknown suspect on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue.

– The complainant reported windows were stolen from a construction site on the 18200 block of 59th Avenue. Unknown value of loss.

– The victim reported her wallet and credit cards were stolen from her vehicle on the 17400 block of County Road 6.

Sept. 23 – Theft of tire and wheel from a vehicle parked in parking lot on the 17600 block of 14th Avenue. Loss $75.

Sept. 25 – The victim reported a window was smashed on his vehicle and tools valued at $2,520 were stolen from the vehicle on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane.

– The victim’s truck topper was broken into and $500 worth of tools were stolen on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane.

– The victim reported personal documents were stolen from her unlocked vehicle on the 100 block of Orchid Lane North.

– Unknown suspect broke a window on the victim’s vehicle to gain entry and stole gift cards from the vehicle on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane.

Sept. 26 – Unknown suspect entered business on the 10100 block of Sixth Avenue and stole approximately $85 cash. There was no sign of forced entry.

– Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the 9800 block of 45th Avenue; however, the driver of the vehicle fled. Officers located vehicle and arrested one for fleeing and one for obstructing legal process.

– An unlocked bicycle valued at $120 was stolen from the bike rack on the 300 block of County Road 101.

– Jewelry valued at $4,000 was stolen from the victim’s residence on the 3400 block of Pilgrim Lane.

– Both license plates were stolen off the victim’s vehicle overnight on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane.