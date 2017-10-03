Plymouth fire chief responds to Hurricane Irma relief efforts

By Kristen Miller

Plymouth Fire Chief Rodger Coppa As Plymouth Fire Chief, Rodger Coppa is no stranger to emergency response. Now, after returning from hurricane-stricken Florida, Coppa is even more prepared to assist his own community if disaster hits at home.

Coppa recently returned from a two-week deployment assisting residents and first-responders in the Florida Keys in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 hurricane that devastated the area Sept. 10.

Coppa was a part of a 16-member team of Minnesota’s All-Hazard Type 3 Incident Management Team, which consists of 180 members from across the state from various disciplines, including police, fire, public health, public works and emergency medical. Such nation-wide teams were developed due to the breakdowns in the response and recovery efforts to hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

In the past, this team has assisted with Hurricane Sandy, the floods in Iowa, as well as devastating fires and tornadoes.

The team was called upon by Florida to assist with emergency response efforts days before the storm hit.

Two days before the storm was expected to make landfall, the team left Bloomington Fire Station One with two trailers and eight vehicles filled with incident management equipment such as generators, tents, cots, computer equipment, “anything we would need to set up an emergency operations center in the field,” Coppa explained.

In anticipation of the storm moving directions, the team was held at a fire station in Burmingham, Alabama (hotels were booked by those fleeing the storm) to prevent them from being in line with the storm. After the storm made landfall, the team was then deployed, driving through as Hurricane Irma became a tropical depression, arriving two days after the hurricane. Roadways littered with boats and other debris was a familiar site driving through the Florida Keys in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

As they drove through Florida, all roads south of Miami were closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles, Coppa noted. As they drove south, sand that had washed up from the strong storm surge had to be plowed from the roadways.

Coppa compared the scene to tornado damage, with trees and vegetation left bare and debris everywhere.

Alongside the roads lay washing machines, boats and other debris.

“It was an amazing collection of things you wouldn’t normally see along side a road due to the storm surge,” Coppa said.

As for the buildings, those that were structurally sound were still standing, while others showed significant damage and had collapsed.

They arrived to find no electricity, running water, sanitary sewer, cell service, radio communication or available lodging.

“We found a place to sleep, received our work orders from the Monroe County Emergency Operations Center and went to work the next morning,” Coppa stated.

In less than two hours, the Minnesota Incident Management Team developed and implemented five points of distribution spread over 86 miles.

“We eventually opened two more points of distribution and provided food and water to over 50,000 people, some of whom were surviving off of coconuts,” Coppa said. Plymouth Fire Chief Rodger Coppa assisted with the emergency response efforts of Hurricane Irma and helped set up seven distribution sites throughout 86 miles of the Florida Keys.

Team members also served as branch directors overseeing more than 300 people working in health and human services, including sheltering, donations, volunteers, the points of distribution and other areas.

“The fact that we were able to bring them food and water … it was absolutely amazing to be able to help people,” Coppa said. “It was a great experience to work through challenges and see the best of humanity.”

