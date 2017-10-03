Plymouth author delves into historical fiction with debut novel

‘Unholy Choices’ is a story of ‘love, redemption, and attempting to heal the world’

By Kristen Miller

Plymouth resident and author David Dwyer recently published his debut novel “Unholy Choices,” the first of a series of books that delves into the past and present effects of war.

“Unholy Choices” tells the story of Vlad Chayka, who lived through World War II, and later moved to the Midwest.

“For Vlad and his brothers, the war brought them face to face with ghastly decisions that directly conflict with their Catholic faith,” reads the synopsis.

The book turns to present-day St. Louis Park with Vlad’s son Max Chayka, a prominent criminal defense attorney in Minneapolis. Max also has a strong moral compass rooted in his Jewish faith.

“When federal authorities appear at Vlad’s front door, however, revelations of his father’s dark past becomes headline news and Max is tested with the biggest case of his life,” according to the synopsis.

A Minneapolis native, Dwyer received a history degree from the University of Minnesota and now lives in Plymouth with wife Angela and their three children.

“We love living in Plymouth, we are blessed with many friends, and we are most happy with District 281 schools,” said Dwyer, who also coaches baseball for the Plymouth/New Hope Little League.

A conversation with author David Dwyer

Sun Sailor: What inspired you to step into the world of historical fiction?

David Dwyer: Historical fiction is a genre that has always fascinated me. I recall watching “Gone with the Wind” as a kid, and being drawn in by the characters and incredible battle scenes. It was also my first introduction to the American Civil war. For someone to be entertained and educated on a period of history is an altogether good thing.

When I decided to write this novel, historical fiction seemed a solid fit. I could weave a great story with engaging characters, and shine a spotlight on a particular time period that is popular with readers.

In the dedication, I suggest people find that sweet spot where their passions and talents intersect. That is what I tried to do with “Unholy Choices.”

SS: How does religion come into play in the novel?

DD: Religion, or maybe faith is a better term, is a recurring and important thread throughout the novel.

One of the main characters, Vlad Chayka, is faced with the choice to die at a Nazi POW camp in Poland, or live. These are choices that very few people in the history of the world will ever have to face. He chooses to live and serve his Nazi SS tormentors, which costs him dearly on many levels, including his relationship with God and his Catholic faith. The further he descends into the homicidal madness of the Holocaust, the further he drifts away from The Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

Flash forward 70 years and Vlad is now represented by his son, Max Chayka, on charges of war crimes. Max is the preeminent defense attorney in Minnesota and also Jewish. The unraveling of his father’s brutal past takes Max on an unimaginable journey as he discovers the genesis of his Jewish faith. The novel is ultimately a story of love, redemption and attempting to heal the world. It is quite a ride!

SS: What do you hope readers will discover with “Unholy Choices?”

DD: I hope readers discover a dimly lit page of an otherwise well-documented era of human history. How many people know that German POWs lived in camps in northern Minnesota during World War II?

Hopefully, readers will take away a renewed sense of listening to, and understanding others. Instead of simply screaming at those we oppose or do not understand.

The readers will most likely surprise me with their own discoveries. Readers are smart, and I hope to learn from them as well.

SS: With this being the first book in a series, what do you have planned for the next book?

DD: The main character to emerge in future books will be the lawyer son, Max Chayka, and the series will be built around him. In the second book, Max will represent his father and develop an international reputation of being able to defend people who many in society consider indefensible.

I plan on pulling from the headlines and developing a character that can peel away the layers, and interpret what is happening in the United States through legal cases that grip the nation. At the same time, Max will dive back into history to help explain what got us to this point in time.

SS: Who are your literary inspirations and can “Unholy Choices” be compared to any of them?

DD: My main literary inspiration is Vince Flynn. He was a few years ahead of me at Saint Thomas Academy, and I considered him a friend. Vince was a talented guy who achieved success that very few authors will experience.

I like how he developed Mitch Rapp into the central character that his series of novels was built around. Not sure if I can compare “Unholy Choices” to his books, but the fast-paced writing style has similarities.

Other authors I admire are James Fenimore Cooper who wrote “The Last of the Mohicans,” and Margaret Mitchell who wrote “Gone with the Wind.”

SS: Why should readers pick up a copy?

DD: Readers ordering a copy on Amazon will experience a fast-paced novel that brings them from Kiev, Ukraine to Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, during the most tumultuous time in recorded history. It is a great story and the reader will be getting on the ground floor of an awesome series to come.

The book is available at Amazon.com/author/daviddwyer and at Unholychoices.com.

