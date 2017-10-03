Minnetonka School Board candidates participate in forum

< > (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) The three candidates who are running for the Minnetonka School Board participated in a forum Sept. 26 at Minnetonka City Hall hosted by the League of Women Voters for Minnetonka, Hopkins and Eden Prairie.

By Paige Kieffer

The three Minnetonka School Board candidates participated in a Sept. 26 forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at Minnetonka City Hall.

The candidates, including the current board treasurer John Holcomb and school district parents Mike LeSage and Chris Vitale, are running unopposed.

Board Chair Pam Langseth and Clerk Heidi Garcia will step down from the board at the end of this year.

The board forum was moderated by Kirsten Kjome, the president of the League of Women Voters for Minnetonka, Hopkins and Eden Prairie.

The league is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Who are the candidates?

Holcomb is a resident of Chanhassen, where he lives with his wife Kelly and his two sons, Brian and Michael, who are both students at Minnetonka High School. He is the senior vice president of prevention and well-being at Optum Health.

“My focus on the school board, over the last six years on the school board, has been to invest in an education system that allows each student to reach their highest potential by doing five things really well,” Holcomb said. “One, creating an education system and environment that engages students to help them learn and grow. Two, engage and support parents as key influencer of their child’s educational journey. Three, recruit and reward the best class teachers that will inspire each student to achieve their personal best. Four, provide a curriculum that challenges students to excel across the educational fundamentals as well as their own areas of interest. Five, manage fiscal recourses to ensure we can provide excellence in education today and to tomorrow’s students of the Minnetonka School District.”

LeSage is a parent to four children. He has had a long history in business and is currently the president of Cargill risk management.

He is also involved as a board member for the Minnetonka Boys Basketball Association, Minnetonka Public Schools Foundation chair and a number of charities.

“As the son of a public school teacher and the benefactor of a public school education I deeply value the pursuit of all that the Minnetonka School District focuses on,” LeSage said. “As a school boardmember, not only do I want to be a voice for the younger generation, I also want to be a strong voice for senior citizens. The amount of support we have for the district is largely due to the support of our local senior citizens. I promise to be a good fiscal steward of our recourses. Some of my goals as a school board member are to more proactively reach out to members of our community to invite them into the school … and focus on the wellness and happiness of our students.”

Vitale lives in Eden Prairie with his wife Stacy and his three children who are Minnetonka students.

He’s the division director of Fieldbus Technology and has volunteered as the co-president of the Scenic Heights Elementary PTA, and also for Minnetonka Innovation and VANTAGE.

Vitale said, “I’m excited and honored at the idea of serving on the Minnetonka School Board.”

What can the Minnetonka School District do to prepare students?

“I’m amazed at the education and preparation of the whole student that Minnetonka Schools does,” Vitale said. “I don’t know that Minnetonka can do a whole lot better but we will continue to push with a lot of the programs that are currently there and certainly encourage our students to be good citizens.”

“One thing I think would be of benefit is if the students along with the parents and administrators our school teachers would get together and map out what that pathway to success is for a respective family for their students,” LeSage added, “I think more engagement and talking through what success looks like and specializing it for that student because there are so many awesome things that are available in the school district.”

“What I think it takes to be a successful citizen it’s leaving your school district well-prepared to be successful in life no matter what your career choices are,” Holcomb said. “That’s something we’ve been focused a lot on is building those pathways for success and helping each student identify and then build their curriculum around what their strength are.”

Do you see yourself primarily as a representative of the community or of the school system?

“I see myself as a person that’s going to reach out and make sure that I understand the issues, make sure that I study them and reach out to school board members, teachers and of course the community and then make policy,” LeSage said.

“We have a responsibility to the school system to continue to find the best ways to educate our students and that’s really is outward looking to say ‘what are the best areas around the country’ and what they’re doing well and how we can bring those back to the Minnetonka School District,” said Holcomb. “I also think a lot of the input does come from our parents as we learn what’s the best things from an educational perspective but also what’s the support that are parents are requesting from the community.”

Vitale said, “It’s a mixture of both. First and foremost we have to be an advocate for the community dollars and be fiscally responsible with the money that’s provided to us and we also have to serve the community and provide the best possible schooling for our children.”

The Star Tribune recently reported that Minnetonka Schools leads the Twin Cities in open enrollment and added $125 million in the past 10 years. However this now costs local taxpayers $2,568 per open enrollment student due to the state’s education funding changes. Do you support continuing push for open enrollment? Why or why not?

“During me and my wife’s time on the Scenic Heights PTA it was a mixture and Scenic Heights is one of those schools that I think is 60 percent open enrolled at this time,” Vitale said. “It was interesting to see the school board members at that time come in and explain the school financing. We wouldn’t have that school if it wasn’t for open enrollment. I’ve been a strong advocate for open enrollment in Minnetonka Schools because it has allowed us to keep schools open as well as all of these amazing programs that make Minnetonka such a great place where as the Star Tribune said that everybody wants to come to.”

“I’m a firm believer in open enrollment for many reasons,” LeSage said. “One is you know when you look at the schools that we have, as Chris Vitale pointed out, if we didn’t have open enrollment with the declining population and students we would’ve had to close some of our schools. It’s also with open enrollment so as fixed assets we were able to optimize those assets and operate then at full capacity so from an efficiency standpoint it’s ideal, and it also allows us to fund other key programs so we wouldn’t have a lot of the excellent programs we’ve had if our funding were curtailed. We can plan ahead for how many students we’re going to have in those classrooms so that forward planning allows you to know how many students you’ll have and it also allows us to keep the excellent teachers we have because they know there’s going to be continuity in the district.”

“I’m focused on having a district that delivers world-class child education that’s focused on supporting our kids, engaging our parents, having the right curriculum and teachers and being fiscally responsible,” Holcomb said. “That’s what we do. The fact that we live in a state that encourages parents to choose is actually really good for the parents and the students they have because they can choose the district that meets their kids needs the best. I’m a fan of open enrollment because it allows parents to choose the district that meets the needs of their students. As far as the funding question goes, in that very same article there was a before and after. So if you go prior to the change in funding formulas the actual district residents paid a higher fee for resident kids. When the state changed the funding formula they basically said, we’re going to lower the amount of funding per kid in the district on a per year basis but you’re going to incorporate the entire set of the population including open enrolled kids in your district and for us that was about a wash so it wasn’t any more or less for our tax payers it was just a change in the actual calculation. Support open enrollment because it gives parents the choice and as far as funding goes it hasn’t had a material impact on our homeowners.”

Additional information

To view the entire forum, visit bit.ly/2xTsdRI.

For more information on the League of Women Voters for Minnetonka, Hopkins and Eden Prairie or to view other election forums, visit lwvmeph.org.

Information on voting

Early voting is open through Monday, Nov. 6, for the school board election.

Residents who live in precincts in Chanhassen, Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Woodland can participate in absentee voting at the Minnetonka District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka.

All residents of precincts within Minnetonka can participate in absentee voting at Minnetonka City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka.

Voters can get absentee ballots to mail in by submitting a request to Hennepin County Elections, PSL 012 Government Center, 300 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, MN 55487-0012. Requests can also be e-mailed to [email protected]

To learn more about voting – including how to register – visit mnvotes.org.

