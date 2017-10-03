Minnetonka named one of the “100 Best Places to Live America”

Money Magazine deemed Minnetonka one of the “100 Best Places to Live in America” in September. Minnetonka ranked 85th of 2,400 cities nationwide. Other Minnesota cities that placed were Eagan at 61st, Woodbury at 67th and Burnsville at 84th.

Each year, the magazine looks at cities with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 and evaluates them based on about 170,000 data points, with the greatest emphasis on economic health, cost of living factors and public school performance.

The study excludes cities that have more than double the national crime risk, less than 85 percent of its state’s median household income and lack of ethnic diversity.

“This is great recognition for our city, and it confirms what we’ve always known about Minnetonka,” said Mayor Terry Schneider. “The city’s economic stability, diverse housing market, excellent education options, city amenities and natural beauty all combine to make our community a desirable fit for people of all ages.”

See Money’s profile on Minnetonka here.