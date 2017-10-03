Minnetonka High School will honor 17 National Merit Semifinalists

Seventeen Minnetonka High School seniors have been named 2018 National Merit Semifinalists. These students scored among the nation’s best on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test taken during their junior year.

The Minnetonka seniors include: Zachary Ambrosen, Evelyn Armstrong, Sunhyoung Bang, Luke Bunday, Oliver Calder, Saahil Chadha, Alexander Ewald, Adalee Gill, Hannah Gimse, Derrick Loke, Joseph Melander, Aberdeen Morrow, Will Murphy-Vossberg, Elena Romashkova, Wyatt Singh, Amanda Tahnk-Johnson and Andrew Walker.

This ties last year’s total for the second-largest number of National Merit Semifinalists in Minnetonka school history. Both years are second only to 2009, which had 18 Semifinalists.

These seniors will be recognized by the school board at the Thursday, Oct. 5, meeting. At that time, each student will also recognize two school staff members who have made a significant impact on their education.

All semifinalists will have an opportunity to continue the competition for approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships to be offered next spring.

To be considered for an award, they must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.