Letter: Support Cummings in Hopkins mayoral election

To the Editor:

My husband, Bob, and I confidently recommend Molly Cummings for Mayor of Hopkins. We believe Molly is the person best qualified to continue in the position as mayor, where for the last two years, she’s worked tirelessly, gaining the public’s respect, acquiring experience dealing with local, county and state. Her previous Hopkins positions also contribute to her excellence as mayor: four years on the city council, two years with the planning and zoning commission, three years on the park board, two years with the corridor management committee for light rail planning, plus currently (among other city involvement) she is a member of the multicultural advisory committee.

Bob and I initially met Molly and her husband Shel as our neighbors, when 15 years ago we purchased the house across the street from where they live in a modest Hopkins home. Great neighbors! Both are well liked and respected in this community, where they have served hours as volunteers with Helping Paws (furthering the independence of disabled people and vets with PTSD), the Simpson Women’s Shelter (emergency homeless shelter), the Courage Center (maximizing independent living skills from preschool to adult). Molly has done it all: exemplifying honesty, fairness and thoughtfulness.

I’m currently volunteering as the secretary of our Hopkins Avenues Association (the ANA), which Molly and Shel are also involved – instrumental in keeping almost 300 homes in the neighborhood informed and connected through local/arranged activities (both serious volunteer and lighthearted fun). My first impression of Molly was her intense listening skills, immediately understanding what I said, and her ability to communicate using humor, thoughtfulness and determination for action. There’s no better town in the state to live in than Hopkins and Molly is the perfect fit to continue to serve as mayor over it.

With proud enthusiasm, we support Molly Cummings as the incumbent candidate for Mayor of Hopkins. We need Molly. Molly needs you. Vote for her on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.

Bonnie and Bob Quinn

Hopkins