Letter: Support Ahmed, Westmoreland Bouchard and LaTondresse for Hopkins school board

To the Editor:

We are Hopkins School District parents to two students who attend Eisenhower/XinXing and West Junior High, and we care deeply about the quality of our schools. On Nov. 7 we will be voting for Fartun Ahmed, Jen Westmoreland Bouchard and Chris LaTondresse for the three open seats on the Hopkins School Board. Their combined experience in education, advocacy and public service is exactly what our district needs to become even more effective in how we approach equity, academic innovation and providing a welcoming environment for students from all backgrounds. We hope you will join us in supporting these three excellent candidates.

Dana and Carlton Brown

Hopkins