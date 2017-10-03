Hopkins business association named “Retail Community of the Year”

The Hopkins Business & Civic Association was named “Retail Community of the Year” by the Minnesota Retailers Association.

The organization is a network of businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools, volunteers and government representatives that collaborate to promote Hopkins’ business community. For example, an event it puts on every year is Summerfest. To join the association or learn more about it, visit hbcamn.com.

The association accepted the award at Retail Rally, an event Oct. 4 at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas. More info at retailrally.com.