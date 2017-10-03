Every second counts: Plan two ways out

To the Editor:

Many people think fire is something that happens to other people. Unfortunately, this common misperception continues to put Americans at risk to fire each year, particularly at home, where people think they’re safest from fire but are actually at the greatest risk. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a home structure fire was reported every 86 seconds in 2015, with about 80 percent of all U.S. fire deaths annually occurring at home.

In fact, today’s home fires present increased risks to occupants. Newer homes are built with lightweight materials that burn faster than older home constructions. They also tend to be designed with open floor plans that enable fire to spread rapidly. Meanwhile, many of the products and furnishings in today’s homes are produced with materials that generate dark, toxic gases when burned, making it impossible to breathe or see within moments. In short, home fires present a real risk that Hopkins residents need to take seriously.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” works to better educate the public about the critical importance of developing a home escape plan and practicing it. The Hopkins Fire Department is working in coordination with NFPA, the official sponsor of the Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to reinforce those potentially life-saving messages. Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14.

I urge all our residents to use this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign as a reminder to develop a home escape plan with everyone in the household and practice it twice a year. A home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home, in every bedroom and near all sleeping areas. It also includes two ways out of every room, usually a door and a window, with a clear path to an outside meeting place (like a tree, light pole, or mailbox) that is a safe distance from the home,

For more information on this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, visit firepreventionweek.org.

Dale Specken

Hopkins

Dale Specken is the fire chief of the Hopkins Fire Department.