Clear Springs Elementary students learn from Climb Theatre

On Sept. 29, third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students from Clear Springs Elementary School learned all about empathy with a production from CLIMB Theatre.

Actors LaDareon Copeland, Anna Hashizume, and Alyssa Johnson performed a play called “Abby’s Empathy Project.”

In the play, Abby (Hashizume) and her friend Chris (Johnson) have to complete a school project about empathy. Abby doesn’t have much empathy to begin with, but as the play progresses, and with the help of a clever acronym, she and Chris learn how show empathy to others. Copeland plays the narrator Wally and works directly with the students calling them up on stage to participate in the story.

CLIMB is an educational children’s theatre based in Inver Grove Heights.

Each year, CLIMB brings plays and classes to more than 400 schools throughout Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin, reaching approximately 200,000 students in grades K-12.

Their mission is to create and perform plays, classes and other works that inspire and propel people, especially young people, toward actions that benefit themselves, each other, and their communities.

CLIMB does productions that are created for the age group. Their productions for younger students include shows on friendship, self-control, recycling and the environment. For older students, their shows include topics about drug abuse, sexual abuse and bullying.

It’s funded in part by the Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support Grant.

For more information, visit climb.org.